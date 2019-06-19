Sha'Carri Richardson's one and only season with the LSU track and field team was nothing short of spectacular.
But while her career as a sprinter for the Lady Tigers team was short after the Dallas native announced she was turning pro on June 12, it was certainly sweet.
A solid season with coach Dennis Shaver's team was capped Wednesday when Richardson was one of three women named as finalists for The Bowerman Award, the sport's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
The announcement was made by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which will present the award on Dec. 19 during its annual convention in Orlando, Florida.
Joining Richardson as finalists are Arkansas hurdler Janeek Brown and Florida jumper Yanis David.
Three men's finalists will be announced Thursday afternoon, at which time fans will have a one-week window to vote online at thebowerman.org/vote to help pick a winner in each gender. Voting ends June 27 at 9 p.m. CDT.
The announcement of The Bowerman finalists came just 11 days after Richardson's historic performance at the NCAA outdoor championships in Austin, Texas.
Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.75 seconds to break the collegiate and meet records of 10.78 set back in 1989 by former LSU star Dawn Sowell at altitude in Provo, Utah.
Richardson, who earlier in the evening anchored LSU's 4x100-meter relay team to a second-place finish, also established a U20 world record with her 100 time.
The time by Richardson ranks ninth on the all-time world list.
After posting that, she returned to the track just 45 minutes later to finish second in the 200 meters in 22.17 seconds — setting another U20 world record.
Her time in the 200 was the fifth-fastest in collegiate history and ranks as the second-fastest in school history. Only Sowell, who ran 22.04 to win at the 1989 NCAA meet in Provo, has run faster in a Lady Tigers uniform.
At the Southeastern Conference championships on May 11, Richardson swept the 100 and 200 titles after leading LSU's 4x100 relay team to a victory with a stirring anchor carry.
She was also the champion in the 100 meters at the Texas Relays in late March with a wind-aided time of 10.99 seconds.
Richardson is just the second freshman female finalist since the award's inception in 2009, joining Kentucky intermediate hurdler Sydney McLaughlin a year ago.
Also, Richardson is just the second LSU female to be named a finalist for The Bowerman. Kimberlyn Duncan made the cut in 2011 and 2012 and was the winner in '12.