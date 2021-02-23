ATHENS, Ga. — After putting together two of its more complete games this season in the past two outings, the LSU basketball team was seeking to continue its run of good play of late against Georgia.
Instead, it was just the opposite — a complete breakdown for LSU in a 91-78 loss to Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum.
After playing on near-even terms with the Bulldogs for 14½ minutes, it all started to get away from the Tigers when they were outscored 21-6 over the final 5:21 of the first half and trailed 45-29 at the break.
LSU (14-7, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) was powerless to stop the onslaught once Georgia (14-9, 7-9 SEC) started to roll after a Mwani Wilkinson dunk helped the Tigers pull to within a point at 24-23.
However, two putbacks by Tye Fagan on back-to-back possessions helped Georgia stretch the lead out a little and the Bulldogs never looked back and won for just the second time in five games.
The win was highlighted by the first triple-double in Georgia program history as point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who had 21 points against LSU in an overtime loss in Baton Rouge on Jan. 6, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.
The 5-foot-10 Wheeler, the smallest man on the court, obviously played a key role in snapping LSU’s three-game winning streak.
With the setback, the Tigers also lost an opportunity to take a half-game lead over Arkansas for second place in the SEC standings. The Razorbacks host league-leading Alabama on Wednesday night.
LSU, which had shot better than 51% in each of its past three games, struggled in the first half in hitting just 33.3% from the field —25.0% from beyond the 3-point arc — to play a big role in its 16-point halftime deficit.
But that wasn’t all, not by a long shot.
Three of the tallest Tigers got into foul trouble, which didn’t help. Darius Days picked up three personals, while Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson each had two.
While Georgia didn’t shoot that well in making 42.1% of its shots, the Bulldogs had nine offensive rebounds in the first half — one of LSU’s biggest deficiencies this season.
Georgia continued piling it on the second half and built a 22-point lead, it’s largest of the night, with 10:46 to play.
At that point, Georgia outscored LSU 45-24 in a span of 14 minutes, 35 seconds.
