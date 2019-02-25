LSU baseball hopes two pitchers will return from injuries this week.

Sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard and freshman Chase Costello were both unavailable during LSU’s sweep of Bryant, but coach Paul Mainieri wants both to throw an inning in relief during LSU’s mid-week games against South Alabama (Tuesday) and Southern (Wednesday).

“They both threw today,” Mainieri said Sunday afternoon. “I watched them throw. They both threw without pain and looked good.”

Hilliard went 9-5 with a 3.79 ERA last season. He missed fall practice because of shoulder soreness, a sensation that has kept him from pitching yet this season. Mainieri thought at one point point he would be ready for the season opener, but Hilliard’s soreness returned. He underwent a nonivasive procedure last week.

“I'm hoping he'll be able to pitch by Wednesday,” Mainieri said.

Costello pitched in three of LSU’s first four games. He gave up four runs during his first outing, saying afterward nerves affected him. Costello pitched 2 ⅓ innings over LSU’s next two games. He gave up one run.

After Costello’s appearance against Southeastern last Tuesday, he experienced swelling in his hand and what Mainieri called a “strange soreness” in his right arm. LSU, fearing he had a blood clot, rushed him to the hospital.

Doctors didn’t find a blood clot or the reason for the problem. LSU held Costello from the Bryant series as a precaution.

“I don't know what caused it, but he's fine now,” Mainieri said. “His arm feels great. He's throwing again. Hopefully he'll pitch an inning on Tuesday.”