Three former LSU baseball players made ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team, giving LSU the most players from one school on the list.
ESPN compiled a 12-person team using votes from fans. They selected Ben McDonald as the right-handed pitcher, Todd Walker as the second baseman and Alex Bregman as the shortstop. LSU had more representatives than the rest of the Southeastern Conference combined.
McDonald, the recipient of the 1989 Golden Spikes Award, set an LSU record with 373 career strikeouts. The future No. 1 overall pick set conference records for single season strikeouts (202), innings pitched (152.1) and consecutive scoreless innings (44.2).
The two-time All-American and 1988 Olympic gold medalist finished his LSU career with a 29-14 record, including 18 complete games, and 3.24 ERA. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. LSU retired his jersey a year later.
McDonald received 29.97% of the vote, beating Roger Clemens and Stephen Strasburg.
Walker led LSU to the national championship in 1993, wining the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award. He received SEC Player of the Year the same season.
A two-time All-American, Walker recorded a .396 cumulative batting average over three seasons. He was named first-team All-SEC three times, and he finished his career with four conference records. LSU retired his jersey in 2017.
Bregman, the current third baseman on the Houston Astros, led LSU to two College World Series appearances. Bregman finished his career batting .337 with 21 home runs and 148 RBIs.
A two-time first-team All-American, Bregman started every game during his college career at shortstop. He won the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.