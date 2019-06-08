LSU has added its second four-star safety of the week to its 2020 recruiting class.

Maryland safety Jordan Toles announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday afternoon, according to 247Sports. The report said Toles will play football and basketball at LSU, and ESPN rates Toles as a three-star shooting guard.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety is the No. 9-ranked safety, according to 247Sports, and he joins four-star Baton Rouge safety Major Burns as the second safety to commit to the Tigers this week.

Burns committed on Thursday.

Toles who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, joins Burns, cornerback Elias Ricks (No. 2 corner) and Lorando Johnson (No. 18 corner) as the fourth defensive back in LSU's recruiting class.

Toles is now the third player from the Baltimore-Washington DC area to commit to LSU's 2020 class, joining his St. Frances Academy teammate Demon Clowney, the nation's No. 8 weak-side defensive end, and St. John's College High's Rakim Jarrett, the No. 3 wide receiver.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron knew going into the 2020 recruiting cycle that he'd have to go out of state to nab the country's top talent, most of which happens to be in the nation's capitol.

Orgeron has been there on recruiting trips, along with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and safeties coach Bill Busch.

"It's like one-stop shopping," Orgeron said on national signing day in February. "There's so many players there. There's a lot of interest."

LSU now has 17 commitments in its 2020 class, and the Tigers jumped Alabama to rank No. 2 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, behind No. 1 Clemson.

Orgeron's trademark "Hold That Tiger!" tweet, designated for LSU commitments, was released just as the LSU baseball team's super regional game began against Florida State.

LSU's 2020 recruiting commitments