Ed Orgeron said Thursday night that sophomore Austin Deculus would start over Badara Traore at right tackle against Auburn on Saturday against Auburn.
Orgeron said Traore, a junior college transfer from ASA College, "made some mistakes" in his first start last week against Southeastern Louisiana last week, when LSU gave up two sacks.
Orgeron said that Deculus' experience from last season prepares him better for the SEC opener.
"I think Badara's done a good job; still got some work to do," Orgeron said.
Deculus played in 13 games on special teams in 2017, and he played in two games as a reserve lineman.
"I think Austin is going to be settled down in a hostile environment," he added. "I think that's going to be the deciding factor."