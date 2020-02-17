LSU and Southern play Tuesday evening. Southern won the last game, 7-2, between the teams. Below is some key information.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 2-1. Southern is 2-2.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 0 SO); Southern — So. LHP Khristian Paul (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Three freshmen will receive significant playing time on Tuesday as LSU looks for reliable starters. Alex Milazzo will start at catcher, Cade Doughty will play third base, and center fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. will start for the first time. Milazzo and Doughty each batted at least six times during LSU's opening series, but this game will mark Hampton's first extended action. He batted once against Indiana. Hampton will get a chance to prove himself in LSU's next two games.