LSU and Southern play Tuesday evening. Southern won the last game, 7-2, between the teams. Below is some key information.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 2-1. Southern is 2-2.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 0 SO); Southern — So. LHP Khristian Paul (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Three freshmen will receive significant playing time on Tuesday as LSU looks for reliable starters. Alex Milazzo will start at catcher, Cade Doughty will play third base, and center fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. will start for the first time. Milazzo and Doughty each batted at least six times during LSU's opening series, but this game will mark Hampton's first extended action. He batted once against Indiana. Hampton will get a chance to prove himself in LSU's next two games.

