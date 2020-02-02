As conversation-starters go, the question wasn’t a bad one.

Is this LSU basketball season, a reporter asked Will Wade on Saturday afternoon, looking similar to last year when the Tigers struggled a little in nonconference play before buzzing through the Southeastern Conference portion of its schedule?

To someone on the outside looking in, it certainly does.

LSU dropped three nonconference games a year ago, then put together a 10-game winning streak en route to claiming the SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 record — fueled by a 7-0 start.

This season, the Tigers lost four games prior to league play before starting another winning streak that grew to 10 games with Saturday’s 73-63 victory over Ole Miss — pushing their league mark to 8-0 for the first time since 1981.

With the 8-0 league record, No. 22 LSU holds a two-game lead over Kentucky and Auburn as the Tigers approach the halfway point of the SEC schedule.

But, as Wade pointed out, it’s far too early to count chips.

“We’re in a good spot, but there’s a lot of time left … there’s a lot of season left,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to improve, continue to get better. Time will tell, basically, how much everything mirrors each other.”

Wade noted that both LSU teams won a lot of close games. Last year’s squad was adept at winning overtime games, this year’s team won six games by four points or fewer prior to double-digit victories over Alabama and Ole Miss in a four-day span.

Conversely, three of the Tigers’ four nonconference losses were by two points.

“Obviously, we’ve won a lot of close games, too,” he said. “All that stuff just evens out. It just so happens it evened out in conference for us instead of out-of-conference.

“But we’ve got a long way to go if we want to have a special season. We’ve got to be more dominant on both sides of the ball, we’ve got to value each possession more, we’ve got to be cleaner with what we’re doing.”

After one of its more complete wins in a 90-76 rout of Alabama on Wednesday night, LSU started fast Saturday and piled up a 40-16 lead over Ole Miss with 44.7 seconds to play in the first half before giving away a couple of baskets down the stretch.

That gave a sluggish, cold-shooting Ole Miss team a little juice going to the locker room, which helped the Rebels start the second half on a 12-0 run to trim the once-huge deficit to just eight points.

They trimmed it to eight again six minutes later before the Tigers regained control.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, a former LSU assistant under John Brady, was certainly impressed by what he saw in his team’s second loss to LSU in 15 days.

The Tigers won the first matchup with an 80-76 comeback win on Jan. 18 in Oxford.

“I love LSU’s team … I love their demeanor, I love their talent,” Davis said. “Will has done a really good job with their team. There are probably 25 or 30 teams that can go to the Final Four, and they’re probably one of them.

“I really like what LSU is doing. … They’ll win a lot of games down the stretch.”

Until then, Wade’s job is to keep his team focused on the here and now as he did after Saturday’s victory.

“It was a good team win,” he said. “At the end of the day we’re 8-0 in the league for the first time in 39 years.

"So, obviously, it’s not very easy to do. Give credit to our guys, but we have to play better … we’re going to have to play more consistently going forward.”