A three-year extension for LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas is on the agenda for Thursday’s LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, coming up for the third time after twice being tabled earlier in the summer.

The board, which meets at 10 a.m. at the University Administration building, will also consider raises and extensions for co-swimming and diving coaches David Geyer and Doug Shaffer.

LSU is proposing a three-year extension to Fargas’ contract, which expires at the end of the current fiscal year in June 2019. Fargas would not receive a raise from her $700,000 compensation package but would become eligible for an additional $100,000 in performance-based incentives rising to a total of $600,000 per season.

Also in the contract is a provision allowing LSU to terminate Fargas without cause by paying $200,000 per year remaining on her contract, with the final year prorated if necessary, for a maximum of $600,000.

Fargas’ contract was pulled from the June 29 board meeting though extensions and raises for a number of other coaches, including a raise and extension for gymnastics coach D-D Breaux and a raise and new title as director of golf for men’s golf coach Chuck Winstead. LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said at the time that there were still details in the Fargas contract to be worked out between the two parties.

The contract was again on the Sept. 7 board agenda, but the board ran out of time to consider athletic matters except for a statue and plaza outside Alex Box Stadium to honor five-time College World Series championship coach Skip Bertman. Three public speakers spoke before the board in support of extending Fargas’ contract.

The contract appears to be the same as the last time it came before the board.

Also on the agenda again are a pair of identical contract raises and extensions for Geyer and Shaffer. Both would get two-year extensions through June 2020 and $5,000 raises to $115,000 per year.

