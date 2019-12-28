LSU was out to an early lead in the Peach Bowl, but it was without a member of its offensive line after guard Damien Lewis suffered a lower-body injury.

Lewis, a senior, was blocking on LSU's second possession of the game as quarterback Joe Burrow was scrambling. He went down on the field after a player appeared to roll up on the back of his legs.

Lewis was attended to on the field by trainers before he was led to the sideline putting little weight on the injured leg, but stopped about halfway there as a cart was brought out that brought him back to the locker room.

The injury occurred on a third down, and LSU punted on the next play.

Oklahoma scored on the ensuing possession to tie the score 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

