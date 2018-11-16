lsualabamafootball1048.110418 bf
The LSU Tigers take the field for the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU vs. Rice   

November 17, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — ESPNU          

Saturday, November 17

7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus

9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

Noon – 6:30 p.m. — “Toys For Tots” Collection throughout campus

12:30 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

1:30 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

2 p.m. — CJ Solar band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

3:30 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

3:45 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

4 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:40 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

4:50 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)

6:02 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Reid Ferguson, Benny Griffin)

6:07 p.m. —  “Senior Tribute”

6:18 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:21 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:27 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

6:28 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:29 p.m.  — Rice takes the field

6:29 p.m.  — Coin toss at midfield

6:32 p.m.  — Kickoff: LSU vs. Rice on ESPNU       

On-Field Presentations

1st Quarter — BMLI Scholarship (NW 20-yard line)

End of 1st Quarter — Miss LSU (NW 20-yard line)

Halftime

Golden Band from Tigerland performs with Alumni Band

