LSU vs. Rice
November 17, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — ESPNU
Saturday, November 17
7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus
9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
Noon – 6:30 p.m. — “Toys For Tots” Collection throughout campus
12:30 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2 p.m. — CJ Solar band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:40 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:50 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
6:02 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Reid Ferguson, Benny Griffin)
6:07 p.m. — “Senior Tribute”
6:18 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:21 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:27 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
6:28 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:29 p.m. — Rice takes the field
6:29 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
6:32 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Rice on ESPNU
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter — BMLI Scholarship (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter — Miss LSU (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs with Alumni Band