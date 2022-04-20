LSU’s lineup got a makeover Tuesday night against UL with freshman Josh Pearson leading off and Tre’ Morgan moving to the No. 5 spot.
While LSU coach Jay Johnson didn’t provide a definitive answer to whether the change will remain when the Tigers start a three-game series Thursday at home against Missouri, he did provide rationale for the test run after Tuesday's 8-4 victory.
“He had 41 at-bats under his belt coming into (Tuesday), and Josh is the first guy that has given us stable, quality at-bats,” Johnson said. “We could shove him up in front and a couple things are going to happen: He’s going to walk, he’s going to hit the ball hard … then your next two best hitters are Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry, so they’re sitting there after a guy has taken a quality at-bat.”
Through Pearson’s 45 at-bats after Tuesday, he holds a .411 on-base percentage, good for fourth on the team behind Crews. Berry and Cade Doughty are first and second.
Pearson is batting .289 in his past seven starts, including earning SEC co-freshman of the week honors April 11 after going 5 for 11 (.455) against Mississippi State. He followed that up by going 2 for 11 against Arkansas last weekend while also drawing two walks during a series sweep in which the LSU offense struggled as a unit with only 21 hits.
“In terms of a good leadoff hitter, I want somebody who can put fear in the pitcher right from the first pitch of the game,” Johnson said. “We led Kris Bryant off when he was a junior, just mainly so they would walk him at least once a game.
"Josh has the ability to hit the ball over the fence, hit the ball in the gap, knowledge of the strike zone. The entire objective of every leadoff hitter in every inning is to get on base.”
The addition of Pearson at the top also lengthens the lineup.
Johnson said he liked that after the first three batters went down in the first inning (Pearson, Crews and Berry) that Doughty and Morgan were up next in the second. After Morgan, LSU still had Jordan Thompson — who is batting .286 and is tied for second on the team in doubles — and designated hitter Brayden Jobert — who is tied with Berry for the most home runs on the team.
“It takes some pressure off the bottom when those guys are a little more extended,” Johnson said.
LSU will take on a Missouri team that takes a similar small-ball approach as UL. LSU was able to retire eight of the first nine leadoff hitters for the Cajuns. The Missouri Tigers are third in the SEC in stolen bases and sixth in sac flies. Their best hitter, Torin Montgomery, is batting .357, which ranks No. 10 in the SEC.
No matter the construction of the lineup, LSU's offensive approach won't change much.
“It’ll be important to eliminate free bases, win the free base war like we did last night,” Johnson said. “We just had more opportunities to score. I really liked last night's game, and I hope it's something we can continue to pattern.”