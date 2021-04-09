The reformation of the LSU women’s basketball roster continued Friday with some familiar faces deciding to stick around.
The school announced seniors Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry will return for the 2021-22 season thanks to the NCAA waiving eligibility requirements for the past season. Pointer led the team in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (4.1) per game, and Aifuwa was the rebound leader (8.9 per game) and second-leading scorer (11.0 ppg). Cherry started six of 22 games and averaged 16.7 minutes.
The returns are good news for the Tigers, who are losing four players from last season’s team. Sophomore guard Tiara Young, senior forward and starter Awa Trasi, senior guard Karli Seay and freshman guard Sharna Ayres have entered the NCAA transfer portal. LSU has already accepted two graduate transfers, Autumn Newby, a 6-2 forward from Vanderbilt, and 6-3 forward Ariyah Copeland, who played four seasons at Alabama.
"We are thrilled that Khayla, Jailin, and Faustine have decided to return and finish what they started," coach Nikki Fargas said. "They bring a wealth of leadership on and off the court. More importantly, they will have already graduated with a degree. They are driven to make sure LSU is back on the national scene. With the return of this nucleus, the phenomenal freshman class, and the impactful transfers, LSU will be a major contender for this upcoming season."
Pointer, who is Fargas’ niece, reached the 1,000-point milestone in December and was named first-team All-SEC and to the All-SEC defensive team. Aifuwa, a 6-5 senior, became the second player to surpass 180 career blocked shots and now stands at 182. All-American Sylvia Fowles is the all-time leader with 321. Cherry averaged 3.5 points with a career-high 19 against South Carolina.
Newby played three seasons at Vanderbilt but did not play in the Commodores' COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. As a junior, she averaged 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 as a freshman.
“Autumn Newby brings a wealth of experience to our team,” Fargas said. “She’s relentless on the floor and plays with great passion and energy. In this league, you have to have bigs that can score, battle on the boards, sprint the floor, and do the little things that result in a positive impact. Autumn will be a great addition to the Tiger family and we are ecstatic to have her.”
Copeland started 77 games of the 111 she played in at Alabama with career averages of 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds. She had 16 career double-doubles and 97 career blocked shots.