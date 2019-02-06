After 10 months of commitment to Alabama, four-star CB Christian Williams signed with another university. But it wasn't LSU. The cornerback flipped to the University of Miami Wednesday morning, although he had visited Baton Rouge over the weekend.
LSU had hoped to flip Williams, along with defensive end Byron Young, and while Young stuck with Alabama, Williams went to Miami.
Williams visited the LSU campus over the weekend, part of a late push by the Tigers to sign the Daphne, Alabama, prospect.
247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 160 prospect nationally, No. 20 CB prospect and the seventh-best player out of Alabama.
LSU is still expected to sign Memphis University's Maurice Hampton, the No. 14 corner in the nation who is also a top baseball prospect in the MLB draft.