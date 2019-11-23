First Ja'Marr Chase, followed not long after by Justin Jefferson.

That's the order in which LSU's star wide receivers caught their touchdown passes against Arkansas, and how they each easily surpassed an LSU record that had stood for nearly 13 years.

With Jefferson's 10-yard touchdown grab at the end of the first half, his 12th on the season, he moved into a tie with Dwayne Bowe for the second-most touchdown passes in a single season.

Bowe's record from the 2006 season had been the program's gold standard for wide receiver touchdowns up until a week ago, when Chase tied and broke the record in a three-touchdown effort.

He added to that total with a 37-yard scoring grab in the first half and another 50-yarder in the second half against Arkansas, extending his record to a total of 15 touchdowns. One or both of the Tigers wide receivers have caught touchdown passes all but one game this season -- a 23-20 victory over Auburn.

They earned the distinction as the first pair of LSU teammates to catch 10-plus touchdowns since Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry accomplished the feat in the 2013 season, and their 27 combined touchdowns has already set the mark for the most by any duo in any single season.

They also became the third teammates in Southeastern Conference history to each eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season.