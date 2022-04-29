Saturday’s regular-season finale for the LSU track and field teams won’t be an ordinary, run-of-the-mill tuneup for the postseason that begins in two weeks.
It’ll be anything but that when coach Dennis Shaver’s fourth-ranked women and No. 10 men host the LSU Invitational in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
If not tailgating, early-arriving attendees for the Garth Brooks concert could catch one of the nation’s more competitive meets of the season.
Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. with the bulk of track events starting at 12:30 p.m. There's no admission charge for the meet, which will end around 4:10 p.m.
In addition to six women’s teams and seven men’s teams in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s rankings, 11 Olympic or World championship medalists and several prominent LSU alums will compete.
Ranked women’s teams are No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 17 Baylor and No. 18 Ole Miss. Men’s ranked teams are No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Florida, No. 10 LSU, No. 11 Baylor, No. 13 Arkansas and No. 21 Tennessee.
While Shaver said some of his athletes may not compete in their regular events, they’ll line up in a secondary event to prepare for the Southeastern Conference and NCAA meets.
“We don’t want to wait until the conference meet to get ready,” Shaver said. “We’re using this meet to prepare for the postseason; this is a really good meet to get that done.
“We were in a competitive meet a couple of weeks ago at Florida, and this will be a notch above that,” he said. “This could be the best collegiate meet of the regular season on the same weekend as the Penn and Drake Relays.”
The LSU women have four national leaders going into the regular-season finale.
The list is topped by Favour Ofili, who set a collegiate-record time of 21.96 seconds in the 200 meters two weeks ago.
Shaver said she’ll skip the 200 Saturday and line up in the 100, where she has a wind-aided time of 10.90 seconds, and 4x100-meter relay and possibly the 4x400 relay.
LSU’s other national leaders are Alia Armstrong (100 hurdles), Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) and Katy-Ann McDonald (800).
Two former LSU stars who medaled in the relays at the Tokyo Olympics — Aleia Hobbs and Vernon Norwood — will compete as will alums Mikiah Brisco, Cassandra Tate and Lolo Jones.
Former Florida star Grant Holloway, the world indoor 60-meter hurdles record-holder, and rising U.S. star sprinter Erriyon Knighton are also entered. along with Ese Brume, Kendall Ellis, Jenna Prandini and Marquis Dendy.