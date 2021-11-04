In seasons like these for LSU football, it’s sometimes difficult to to remember that there have been good times for the Tigers, and that they will come again. While Alabama is a huge favorite to beat LSU on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) and holds a commanding 54-26-5 lead in the series, LSU has had some of its greatest victories over the Crimson Tide. Here are five of the most significant ones:
Nov. 6, 1993
LSU 17
Alabama 13
A headline in that day’s Mobile Register reflected the seemingly impossible task LSU faced against No. 5-ranked Alabama: “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.” Five weeks after being humiliated 58-3 by Florida, LSU’s most lopsided loss ever, the 3-5 Tigers were a 25-point underdog in Tuscaloosa to the Crimson Tide, which was riding a 31-game unbeaten streak. After a scoreless first half, Jay Johnson and Robert Toomer scored on a pair of 2-yard runs to trigger LSU’s most stunning upset ever. It was the Tigers biggest win under coach Curley Hallman, who grew up across the river from Tuscaloosa in Northport and later played at Texas A&M under then Bama coach Gene Stallings.
Nov. 4, 2000
LSU 30
Alabama 28
“We’ve got a saying,” Crimson Tide wide receiver Quincy Jackson mockingly said in 1998 after yet another Bama win in Tiger Stadium. “The Tide don’t lose in Baton Rouge.” But under then first-year LSU coach Nick Saban, Alabama’s 14-0-1 unbeaten streak in Tiger Stadium dating back to 1971 finally ended, thanks in part to a scoreboard replay. Alabama was awarded the ball after a bobbled Domanick Davis punt, but replays (not by rule in use at the time) on the Tiger Stadium video boards convinced game officials that Erin Damond recovered for LSU at its 14, helping preserve the Tigers’ 23-21 fourth-quarter lead.
Nov. 3, 2007
LSU 41
Alabama 34
When Saban, who left LSU for the Miami Dolphins after the 2004 season, left the Dolphins for Alabama in December 2006, this game instantly became the “Saban Bowl.” Tied 34-34 with less than three minutes left, Chad Jones sacked John Parker Wilson and forced a fumble, setting up Jacob Hester’s winning touchdown run with 1:26 left. The victory kept the Tigers on track for the BCS national championship.
Nov. 5, 2011
LSU 9
Alabama 6 (OT)
The first No. 1 vs. No. 2 regular-season showdown in LSU history was billed as the Game of the Century between the top-ranked Tigers and the Crimson Tide. It certainly was a game for the ages for the defenses in a game that featured a combined 28 NFL draft picks. Neither team was able to cross the goal line as the game went to overtime tied 6-6. After Alabama missed a field goal, Drew Alleman’s 25-yarder won it, touching off a mad celebration as the Tigers raced across the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s was one of the great moments in LSU football history, but the celebration proved to be short lived. Alabama exacted the ultimate revenge with a 21-0 win in the BCS National Championship Game in New Orleans two months later.
Nov. 9, 2019
LSU 46
Alabama 41
This No. 1 vs. 2 match-up was in no way a defensive struggle but a duel of highly regarded quarterbacks directing prolific offenses: the Tigers’ Joe Burrow and the Crimson Tide’s Tua Tagovailoa. Bama’s quarterback, playing on a surgically repaired ankle, threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns to Burrow’s 393 yards and three scores. But Tagovailoa commited two costly turnovers, a fumble on Bama’s first drive and an interception by Patrick Queen that set up a Burrow to Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown pass for a 33-13 LSU lead just before halftime. Edwards-Helaire scored four touchdowns total as LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Bama, keeping the Tigers on track for the national championship and securing the Heisman Trophy for Burrow. “They beat us for eight years,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said afterward. “We got tired of hearing their stuff, man. It was time.”