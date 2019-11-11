It would take a mute button to escape an LSU football viewing without learning that Thad Moss is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

But on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, it'd have taken blinders after a toe-tapping grab late in the first half. And the proud papa had a perfect reaction in his weekly segment "You Got Mossed", which breaks down clips of elite catches each week.

"That was really good, that was really good, Randy. But I'm about to make it better," said co-host Samantha Ponder before breaking into a "bonus" clip with the catch. "There's a guy named Thad Moss, I don't know if you've heard of him."

"Just a little bit," Randy Moss said, laughing. "I want to give a shoutout to the LSU Tigers on a big win in Tuscaloosa. Joe Burrow, you look great."

The play came on a red zone drive late in the first half as LSU looked to extend its lead. Burrow unleashed a pass toward the sideline where Moss was locked up with Alabama's star cornerback Trevon Diggs. Moss reached up to catch the ball and got his toes down right inside the field of play at the 1-yard line as he tumbled out of bounds. The play was reviewed and Moss could be seen stepping out of bounds right before the catch. The play was eventually confirmed as a catch after it was determined that Moss was forced out of bounds and he re-established himself in the field of play before the ball arrived.

Next up ... here's Thaddeus Moss's incredible grab along the sideline. He stepped out of bounds but re-established himself before the toe-tapping grab that would've made dad, Randy, proud.



Clyde Edwards-Helaire would cash in on the TD from 1 yard out.

Randy Moss said he wasn't sure at first whether to celebrate, but then he remembered who his son is.

"Hey son, I don't know all the rules in college football. You had your daddy wondering right here: Is he in or out? I'm gonna tell you what, Alabama, everybody in the stadium, got Mossed. Way to go, baby!"

He continued: "That's a Moss. Yes, it's a catch."

The SEC offered an explanation of why the play stood moments after it was announced on the field.

In #LSUvsBAMA, if a receiver is forced out of bounds due to contact by a defender, the receiver can re-establish position on the field and make a legal catch. On the play in question, the ruling on the field was the receiver was forced out of bounds by contact. — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) November 9, 2019

The play led to a touchdown before halftime in what would be a 46-41 victory over Alabama, the Tigers' first since 2011.

The junior tight end finished the game with six catches for 46 yards. In a more featured role this season he's accounted for 27 catches, 292 yards and a touchdown.

