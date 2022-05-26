The LSU baseball team will take on Kentucky on Thursday in the Tigers' opener in the SEC Baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama. You can follow along for the score and other updates as they come in.
On Thursday morning, the game was pushed back to a 4:30 p.m. start.
This marks the first time that LSU (37-18) and Kentucky have met during the 2022 campaign.
The Wildcats (31-24) enter the game on somewhat of a hot streak, having won five of the last six games. They beat Auburn three out of four games during that stretch.
While Kentucky will likely have to win the SEC Tournament to reach the NCAA tournament, LSU is hoping a strong showing will help land a Baton Rouge Regional next week.
