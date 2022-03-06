This LSU men’s basketball team is the poster child for recency bias.
When the Tigers started the season 15-1, their only loss at projected NCAA No. 1 regional seed Auburn, they could do hardly any wrong and coach Will Wade looked like a salty young genius. But when the Tigers lost six of their next seven and nine of their next 14 overall, suddenly Wade couldn’t coach and the Tigers were terrible — the team that couldn’t shoot straight.
Then came Saturday’s dramatic 80-77 overtime victory against Alabama to wrap up the regular season. The game wasn’t a thing of beauty, played as it was between two of the Southeastern Conference’s least consistent teams. But it was a game both teams desperately needed to win for SEC and NCAA tournament seeding and for momentum heading into the postseason. Kudos to LSU for getting the job done.
The Tigers finished 21-10, nabbed the SEC tournament’s No. 5 seed and will play Thursday afternoon in Tampa, Florida, against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 12 Missouri and No. 13 Ole Miss. LSU waxed Mizzou by 20 at home last month and lost by four to Ole Miss on Feb. 1 at home in one of its redder-faced moments of the season. I don’t know which team will survive that Mizzou-Ole Miss pillow fight, but I think LSU will be ready for either one and should be able to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 4 Arkansas.
It's the first time since Wade’s first season (2017-18) that LSU isn’t a top-four SEC tournament seed. Cynics will say Wade’s program is slipping. I would argue the Tigers played right around par given what was expected of them after losing shooting guard Adam Miller to a preseason knee injury, a player expected to one of LSU’s top or its very top scorer.
Back in early November, LSU was picked to finish sixth sans Miller in the preseason SEC media poll. They wound up in a five-way tie for fifth at 9-9 in the league but had all the tiebreakers fall their way to get the No. 5 seed.
A solid season on balance. Not thrilling. Not a championship run. Not one for the record books. But nice, by LSU’s overall modest basketball standards.
Were the Tigers frustrating to watch offensively? Almost always. Could they play vacuum-sealed defense? Frequently. Were they well prepared and well coached? Wade admitted/pleaded not long ago that he still has some growing to do as a head coach, and his teams could clearly exhibit better discipline.
But it’s worth remembering an even better season went off the rails when point guard Xavier Pinson was lost for six games in an eight-game stretch with a knee injury. The two games he played, in losses at TCU and against Ole Miss, he logged only a combined 23 minutes.
Pinson isn’t perfect. But he’s the glue that holds this team together, especially on defense. If there is an emotional, cerebral center to this team, X marks the spot. LSU is 19-5 with him as a starter and 19-3 with him in the lineup that started Saturday with Brandon Murray, Darius Days, Mwani Wilkinson and Efton Reed (Tari Eason is of course LSU’s leading scorer and the Tigers’ sixth man par excellence).
Now that we’re to the part of the college basketball season that matters most — the only part that folks truly remember — what are we to expect of LSU? I still think LSU can beat any team it faces. Arkansas would be a tough task in the SEC quarters, but the Tigers should have won the game last Wednesday in Fayetteville it lost 77-76. Even Auburn has lost a bit of steam, not quite the juggernaut away from its bonkers basketball gym where it beat LSU 70-55.
Do I expect LSU to repeat its run to the SEC tournament final from last year? No. Do I expect the Tigers to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament? No. LSU could win or lose at any time, blow your bracket or blow a seam and get beat. It’s not the team Tiger fans hoped it would be during that brilliant 15-1 start, but it is the team it looked like it would be before the season began.
It is laudable that LSU has been or would have been a postseason team all of Wade’s years here with two NCAA tournaments and one NIT appearance (it would have been in the 2020 NCAA tournament had it not been canceled by the pandemic). Should LSU aspire for better? Of course. And maybe the Tigers will if Pinson’s braced up knee can stand the load.
In the end, recency bias did this LSU team no favors. They weren’t as great as 15-1. They weren’t as bad as they looked going 5-9 before Saturday’s win over Bama. As often, the truth lies somewhere in between, making LSU a team like a lot of others heading into the postseason — dangerous to itself and others.