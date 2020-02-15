The ultimate all-around score in women’s college gymnastics is 40.0. That’s a perfect 10 in all four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

There are two judges per event, and all eight have to be convinced a gymnast executed their routines perfectly to get such a score. So impossible might be the better choice of words than ultimate.

But it doesn’t mean that can’t be the goal. It sure seems like the goal of LSU freshman Kiya Johnson.

The phenom from Dallas found partial perfection Friday night in the GymQuarters Invitational. She had a 10.0 on vault and a career-best 39.750 all-around score with a 9.95 on floor, a 9.925 on beam and a 9.875 on bars that LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said was underscored.

+2 Kiya Johnson perfect again as LSU wins GymQuarters meet with season high 197.875 ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Once again, LSU freshman Kiya Johnson was perfection. But it was far from a one-woman show in the GymQuaters Invitational, …

It’s becoming harder to underscore Johnson, who went into the weekend ranked second nationally on vault and floor and sixth in the all-around. Breaux believes Johnson could be on an unprecedented pace among LSU gymnasts as she leads the No. 9-ranked Tigers into Sunday’s meet against No. 12 Kentucky.

“Consistency wins and she’s been extremely consistent in what she’s doing,” Breaux said. “If she continues to maintain this level of consistency and continues to polish and find her perfection point, she could be as close to a 40 in the all-around as any athlete we’ve ever had.”

She still has some scoring distance to cover, though. Johnson’s 39.750 is the tied for the 11th-best all-around score in school history, tied with Rheagan Courville (2013, 2014) and Jennifer Wood (1995). The program’s all-time all-around record was a 39.875 in 2003 by April Burkholder.

Johnson it could be said is LSU’s new Sarah Finnegan, the Tigers’ standard bearer last season as she led LSU to an NCAA runner-up finish in her senior season. But Breaux said Finnegan wasn’t as advanced as a freshman as Johnson is.

“Sarah really didn’t do all-around until later in her career,” Breaux said. “Kiya every week is that thoroughbred who goes out there and gets her four events in.”

Johnson wasn’t supposed to compete in four events in the GymQuarters, a four-team meet in St. Charles, Missouri, LSU won with a season-high score of 197.875. LSU’s coaches hoped to rest Johnson on floor, but an ankle injury in warmups to LSU floor specialist Olivia Gunter put her out of action and put Johnson in.

She responded with a 9.95 to win yet another individual title.

“She’s amazing,” LSU junior Christina Desiderio said before the meet. “We’re not even surprised anymore. We just sort of expect it.”

The rest of the Tigers also improved their games, combining for six more scores of 9.90 or better. That included a 9.95 from senior Kennedi Edney on vault and 9.95s on bars from junior Sami Durante and freshman Alyona Shchennikova.

Kentucky is led by senior Mollie Korth, ranked fifth nationally on vault. The Wildcats were off Friday before heading to Baton Rouge on Sunday. LSU, meanwhile, is doing its annual two meets in three days scheduling tweak to gain an extra home meet and help simulate competing on back-to-back days in NCAA competition.

“It gives us that back-to-back feeling,” Breaux said. “It’s close to what we do (in NCAA competition), that two-day mentality. And coming in for that Sunday afternoon meet maybe gives a different group of fans a chance to come see us who couldn’t come on a weekday.”

The meet will not be televised but can be seen streaming live on SECNetwork+ on WatchESPN.com or on the ESPN app.