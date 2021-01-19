LSU released its full 2021 baseball schedule Tuesday once the Southeastern Conference announced its conference slate.

After months of deliberation between coaches, the SEC settled earlier this month on a normal 56-game structure. The league ratified schedules once athletic directors approved the plan last week.

Though some conferences changed their formats because of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC will play 10 conference series — three games per weekend — plus 26 non-conference games. It also hopes to hold the annual SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

In a press release, LSU said it will send ticket information and Alex Box Stadium seating capacity to season-ticket holders later this week. The school said times and dates could change after the conference decides its television schedule.

While LSU will play its typical number of games and every Division I team in Louisiana as usual, the coronavirus pandemic still shaped its scheduling process.

See LSU baseball's preseason ranking from D1Baseball In the latest college baseball preseason poll, this one from D1Baseball, LSU landed at No. 12.

The Tigers intended to play Army in a round-robin opening weekend, but coach Paul Mainieri said earlier this month Army’s institutional policies might prevent its team from making the trip. LSU scheduled Louisiana Tech instead.

LSU, which schedules non-conference opponents years in advance, also had a series planned against Illinois. But the Big Ten won’t allow its baseball teams to play non-conference games this season, according to reports from D1Baseball. LSU replaced Illinois with UTSA for its final series before conference games begin.

With last season ending before league play, the SEC rescheduled every team’s 2020 conference opponents. LSU will play the same SEC teams it was supposed to last spring — Mississippi State, at Tennessee, Vanderbilt, at Kentucky, South Carolina, at Ole Miss, Arkansas, at Auburn, Alabama and at Texas A&M — but at different points than the 2020 schedule.

Two-sport athlete Nick Storz leaves LSU baseball team to focus on playing football Two-sport athlete Nick Storz will focus solely on playing football, leaving behind the sport that brought him to LSU: baseball.

See LSU's full 2021 baseball schedule below:

Friday, Feb. 19 — Air Force, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 — Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 — Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 — at UL, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 — UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 — UC Riverside, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 — UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 — Nicholls, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5 — Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 — Oral Roberts, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 — Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 — Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 — at UNO, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12 — UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 — UTSA, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 — UTSA, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 — Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19 — Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 — Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 — Mississippi State, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23 — at Tulane, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 26 — at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 — at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 — at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 — South Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 — Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 — Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 — Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6 — McNeese State, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9 — at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 — at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 — at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13 — Grambling, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16 — South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 — South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 — South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20 — ULM, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23 — at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 — at Ole Miss, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 — at Ole Miss, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 30 — Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 — Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 — Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4 — Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 7 — at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 — at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 — at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 — Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 — Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 — Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 — Alabama, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 — Northwestern State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 — at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21 — at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 — at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.