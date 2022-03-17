No. 20 LSU steps away from Southeastern Conference play this weekend with a visit to Texas, and while coach Beth Torina would like to continue last weekend’s momentum against conference foes, the challenge doesn’t dip.
The unranked Longhorns have a strong program likely to rise as the season progresses. The teams play at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field.
“Playing Texas is the same caliber we’re getting every weekend in the SEC,” Torina said. “They have a super deep offense. They will have a great crowds, a fun atmosphere. It’s good practice for when we have to go on the road there in a few years, same type of feel. Our team understands the importance of every game we play.”
LSU is much better prepared for that trip after last weekend’s breakthrough series against then-No. 2 Alabama. LSU won two of three games without All-American Shelbi Sunseri, which may have played into some accelerated maturity for the team overall.
Sunseri fouled a pitch off her face in the first inning and her status is still in doubt.
“Shelbi is day-to-day,” Torina said. “She had a lot of trauma to her face. We have to see how she responds each day. She’s really tough, I know she wants to get back out there.
“We practiced better last week; we were more focused, practiced harder. Our season is so long — 56 games plus the postseason. We’re constantly trying to figure out who we are for 30-40 games until we get to May. We’re closer and closer to that team we want to be.”
Playing Texas (18-9-1) should help LSU along that path. The Longhorns have power and speed in a lineup with an overall batting average of .308 with 28 home runs and 52 stolen bases in 57 attempts.
The Longhorns are just back from Lafayette where it took back-to-back victories against the Cajuns earlier this week.
Haily Dolcini held the Cajuns to two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in a 3-2 victory Wednesday. Lefty Estelle Czech allowed one run, three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Texas showed its pitching depth with Sophia Simpson and Shea O’Leary finishing up each game in relief.
Texas has won seven of its last eight, and the non-win was a 10-10 tie with Minnesota.
Third baseman Mia Scott is hitting .394 with 13 steals, second baseman and leadoff hitter Janae Jefferson is at .337 and first baseman Mary Iakopo is one of three players with five homers while leading the team with 20 RBIs.
LSU has also won seven of its last eight and the Tigers raised their RPI to 13 with an 11-2 victory against SLU on Tuesday. The Tigers have 29 homers and 39 steals
Danieca Coffey (.453) and Ciara Briggs (.402) set the table at the top of the order for sluggers such as Georgia Clark, who has team bests of nine homers and 34 RBIs. Torina is hoping to get Sunseri (.299 average, eight homers, 26 RBIs) back into the lineup while shortstop Taylor Pleasants is coming around after a slow start. (.243, four, 19).
“They’re starting to understand the things that make them tick,” Torina said. “Georgia is extremely intelligent; off the charts intelligent. She had to get out of her own way, better at controlling her own mind. She’s in a better spot than she has been in her own mind.”