LSU announced details on Friday evening of its 2020 LSU Baseball Fan Fest.
The event, which helps mark the beginning of the season, will begin at noon on Jan. 26 inside Alex Box Stadium. Admission is free.
LSU will sell food and drinks during the concessions areas, and it will open the LSU SportShop throughout the event. There will also be a silent auction of LSU sports memorabilia and other prizes.
Following an open scrimmage at 1 p.m., coach Paul Mainieri and selected players will speak to the crowd about the upcoming season, which begins on Feb. 14 against Indiana. LSU will then show a hype video.
From 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., fans can then tour the facilities and receive autographs from coaches and players. Free posters will be given away during the event. Fans are allowed to use the poster and one additional item for autographs.
During the tour, fans can see the field, dugouts, locker room, weight training center, pitching lab, batting cages and the LSU Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
LSU, which was ranked No. 11 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll, will begin preseason practice on Jan. 24.
See the full schedule for Fan Fest
12 p.m. - Alex Box Stadium Gate 2 opens for batting practice; Silent auction opens
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - LSU baseball intra-squad scrimmage
2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Remarks from coach Paul Mainieri and selected players
2:45 p.m. - LSU baseball hype video
3 p.m. - Stadium tour begins and continues until 4:30 p.m.
4 p.m. - Silent auction closes
4:30 p.m. - Fan Fest ends