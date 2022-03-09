Right-handed pitcher Will Hellmers started the Wednesday night game against McNeese State. Fifth year senior Ma'Khail Hilliard did not start or play at all during the Shriners Classic.
"He's fine," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "He'll be a part of Tuesday for sure."
The last game Hilliard pitched was against Southern on Sat., Feb. 26, where he started, going four innings allowing two earned runs on two hits, striking out four and walking two.
Hilliard is a fifth-year senior who played in 21 games last year, posting a 4.31 ERA through 54 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 53 and walked 12.
Hellmers came in to relieve Riley Cooper in the third inning of the 11-6 loss to Louisiana Tech and started the 15-0 shutout win over Southern. Through his 5 1/3 innings pitched, Hellmers holds a 1.69 ERA, tallying seven hits, including one home run. He's struck out six and walked one batter so far.