LSU pitcher Jaden Hill earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday afternoon from the league office.
Hill, a right-hander from Ashdown, Arkansas, pitched five innings during his debut against Air Force. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. LSU won 17-5.
"He was in complete command," coach Paul Mainieri said after the game. "He did exactly what we were hoping he would do."
Behind an effective debut from pitcher Jaden Hill and an offensive onslaught, No. 1 LSU beat Air Force, 17-5, Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.