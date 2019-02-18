airforcelsu.021819 414.jpg
LSU pitcher Jaden Hill earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Monday afternoon from the league office.

Hill, a right-hander from Ashdown, Arkansas, pitched five innings during his debut against Air Force. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight batters. LSU won 17-5.

"He was in complete command," coach Paul Mainieri said after the game. "He did exactly what we were hoping he would do."

