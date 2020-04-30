Joe Burrow's path to being the Cincinnati Bengal's starting quarterback just got a little clearer.
In an unsurprising move, the Bengals are reportedly releasing longtime starter Andy Dalton, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter Tweeted on Thursday.
Burrow was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft exactly one week earlier.
The former LSU quarterback broke numerous school, SEC and NCAA records last season en route to winning the Heisman trophy, the most prestigious individual award in college football.
Burrow, who started his career at Ohio State before transferring, is an Ohio native.