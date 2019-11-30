Joe Burrow continued on his path to totally rewriting the LSU and Southeastern Conference passing records.

In a 50-7 beating of Texas A&M on Saturday night, Burrow broke the single-season SEC record for passing that had been held by Kentucky's Tim Couch since 1998.

Couch threw for 4,275 yards — so Burrow, who amassed 4,014 passing yards in the first 11 games, needed just 262 in the Tigers' regular-season finale to claim the record.

Burrow's 11-yard swing pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 12:17 left in the third quarter gave the senior from Athens, Ohio, a total of 4,279 yards at that point for his two-year career at LSU.

Before turning the game over to Myles Brennan early in the fourth quarter, Burrow, the presumed Heisman Trophy frontrunner, threw for 352 yards against Texas A&M to push his season total to 4,366 yards.

SEC single-season passing leaders

4,366 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

4,275 Tim Couch, Kentucky, 1998

4,114 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, 2013

4,042 Chad Kelly, Ole Miss, 2015

Burrow is the first quarterback in SEC history with more than 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdown passes in a single season.

Against Ole Miss on Nov. 16, Burrow broke former Tigers quarterback Rohan Davey's single-season passing yardage record (3,347) that he set in 2001.

Shortly after setting the SEC yardage record, Burrow tied the conference record for touchdown passes in a season.

He went into the game against the Aggies with 41 for the season, which was the third-most in league history.

Needing three scores to tie the mark of 44 set by Missouri's Drew Lock in 2017, Burrow tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Justin Jefferson and unloaded a 78-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase — both in the first quarter.

Then, Burrow was able to get an 18-yard scoring strike to Chase with 1:31 to play in the third quarter to break a tie with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa — who had 43 a year ago — and pulled even with Lock.

Chase made the catch despite being interfered with by a Texas A&M defender. Chase now has 17 touchdowns for the season.

Burrow then started the next drive with a 2-yard completion to Derrick Dillon before coach Ed Orgeron called time out to remove Burrow from the game and allow him receive the cheers from a paid Tiger Stadium crowd of 102,218.

SEC single-season TD passing leaders

44 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

44 Drew Lock, Missouri, 2017

43 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 2018

40 Andre Woodson, Kentucky, 2007

39 Danny Wuerfful, Florida, 1996