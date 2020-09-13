Chargers Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

 Bryan Woolston

It took just over 12 minutes for Joe Burrow to record his first career NFL touchdown.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie and former Heisman winner at LSU ran for a 23-yard score in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

Burrow was selected by the Bengals with the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23.

With the Tigers, Burrow started for two seasons after transferring to LSU from Ohio State.

Burrow led the Tigers last season to its first national championship in 12 years.

View comments