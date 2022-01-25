LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said he went to his team when trying to decide whether to accept a transfer from Alexis Jeffrey, a gymnast who left UCLA earlier this month amid apparent unrest within the program there.

He said all 20 of his current gymnasts supported adding Jeffrey to the roster. She is enrolled at LSU but will be a walk-on and receive no scholarship money this season. She will not travel with the Tigers when they go to Georgia for their Southeastern Conference meet at 6 p.m. Friday (SEC Network).

“We went to the team and asked how they felt about someone joining us midyear,” Clark said Tuesday. “We’ve never had a transfer (in his time at LSU).

“Everyone concurred. We met as a group and I met with them individually, and everyone felt unanimously (about accepting her).”

Clark has declined to go into specifics of why Jeffrey left UCLA. According to a team spokesperson there, Jeffrey entered the transfer portal Jan. 11.

Clark said he reached out twice to UCLA coach Chris Waller to discuss Jeffrey’s departure and that his calls were not returned. He said several LSU gymnasts had conversations with several current gymnasts at UCLA and that none of them gave specific reasons why Jeffrey left.

Two UCLA senior gymnasts — Norah Flatley and Margzetta Frazier — went on Twitter last week to ask UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond to meet with them. Jarmond issued a statement Tuesday saying he met with the team but did not directly address Jeffrey’s transfer.

Clark indicated that he expects Jeffrey, a freshman who formerly trained with LSU freshman Aleah Finnegan at GAGE gymnastics in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Kansas City, will compete for the Tigers at some point this season.

“I’m certain an opportunity will present itself,” he said.

Gymnast Alexis Jeffrey leaves UCLA amid turmoil and joins the team at LSU Leaving a UCLA program amid apparent unrest within the team, gymnast Alexis Jeffrey has transferred to LSU and will be eligible to compete for…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Coming back to health

LSU’s last two meets have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues: Jan. 14 at Missouri because of LSU’s issues and last week against Arkansas because of the Razorbacks' issues.

Clark said the silver lining of being unable to compete is that it allowed two Tigers, senior Sami Durante and sophomore Haleigh Bryant, to get healthier.

Bryant, the 2021 NCAA vault champion, suffered a partially torn plantar fascia tendon in her foot Jan. 7 against Centenary but has a good chance to perform in two events at Georgia.

“Haleigh will do bars, for sure,” Clark said. “And it looks like she will be able to vault, which is a lot quicker than we expected. She’s training on beam again, and we’ve got a shot to get her and Kiya (Johnson) back in all-around next week against Auburn.”

Johnson, a junior and the 2021 SEC floor champion, is having her performances carefully metered because of an ongoing Achilles’ tendon issue.

Durante suffered a locked-up forearm against Centenary but “can go on all four events if needed” at Georgia, Clark said.

Back to No. 6

With just one score to go on, LSU dropped back one spot to No. 6 in the RoadtoNationals.com rankings based on season average. The Tigers had a 196.950 against Centenary. LSU is just behind No. 5 Denver (197.067) and just ahead of No. 7 Minnesota (196.900).

Georgia (0-2, 0-1 SEC) ranks 36th and last among the eight gymnastics-playing SEC teams with a season average of 194.488.