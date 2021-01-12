LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has earned her first Southeastern Conference weekly honor.

There’s a good chance it will not be her last.

Bryant was named Tuesday as SEC Freshman of the Week after an impressive debut performance Friday against Arkansas.

The freshman from Cornelius, North Carolina, shared first place on vault with a 9.90, followed with a 9.85 on uneven bars and finished with a 9.975 on floor exercise to help lead LSU to a 196.550-196.350 win.

LSU sophomore All-American Kiya Johnson won floor with a perfect 10. Still, Bryant’s floor score was the highest by a freshman in her opening meet in school history and the best by any freshman in the country this season. Bryant is the eighth LSU gymnast history to score a 9.975 or higher as a freshman.

No. 5-ranked LSU travels to face No. 6 Arkansas in a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The meet will be televised on SEC Network.