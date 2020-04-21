The honors continue to pour in for the LSU women’s golf team.
Lady Tigers freshman Ingrid Lindblad on Tuesday was named a first-team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Also on Tuesday, Lindblad was named LSWA Louisiana golfer and freshman of the year.
LSU coach Garrett Runion was named Louisiana coach of the year by the LSWA, and junior Kendall Griffin and freshman Latanna Stone joined Lindblad on the All-Louisiana team. Junior transfer Kiana Oshiro was named Louisiana newcomer of the year.
A native of Sweden, Lindblad set a school record in LSU’s pandemic-shortened season with a 70.33-stroke average. She had two wins and five top-five finishes in LSU’s seven tournaments and is one of 10 finalists for The ANNIKA player of the year award.
Lindblad, who finished No. 2 nationally in Golfweek’s collegiate rankings and No. 9 according to Golfstat, will also compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur next April.