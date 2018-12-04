LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior, is the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, and he is the first Tiger to win a national award since Odell Beckham Jr. won the 2013 Paul Hornung Award.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who is on the recruiting trail this week, congratulated White on Twitter.

"What a great player and teammate," Orgeron wrote. "Devin is a fantastic example of hard work and dedication and a great LSU Tiger!"

White was named the winner among finalists that included Josh Allen (Kentucky), Devin Bush (Michigan), Tre Lamar (Clemson) and Dylan Moses (Alabama).

White led the Butkus finalists with 115 total tackles, which are tied for 28th nationally, and he trails only Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (118 tackles) for the most tackles in the Southeastern Conference.

White leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

White lived up to his preseason All-America nomination from USA Today, and he became the seventh player in LSU history to record 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.

White is considered by multiple media organizations as a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has not yet announced his decision, but he announced Monday that he will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida.

