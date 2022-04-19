On the golf shoe heels of the LSU women’s team’s Southeastern Conference championship, the LSU men’s team heads to Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Wednesday in pursuit of its own SEC trophy.
The men’s championship follows the same format as the women’s: three rounds of stroke play to determine the SEC individual champion and the eight teams that will qualify for match play. Three rounds of match play will crown a team champion by Sunday.
“It’s a lot of golf in a short period of time,” LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead said. “Whichever team comes out on top has to bring it.”
LSU earned the No. 4 seed for match play in last year’s SEC Championships but lost its quarterfinal match to No. 5 Arkansas. The Razorbacks reached the final before losing to Vanderbilt.
The Tigers bring a veteran squad to this year’s championships. Teams carry six players, submitting a five-man lineup each day. The top four scores count each day of stroke play, while all five scores count in match play.
LSU goes with three seniors: Garrett Barber, Michael Sanders and Trey Winstead. Also competing are sophomores Nichols Arcement and Drew Doyle and freshman Cohen Trolio.
Barber leads the Tigers with a 71.15 season stroke average. Sanders won the Turning Stone Intercollegiate where he shot the team’s best score this season: an 8-under par 64. Arcement won the San Diego Classic while Doyle won The Hayt.
“We’ve had a good year, but it comes down to this time of year,” Winstead said. “The women’s team went from a good year to having a great year (by winning the SEC title).”
Stone in Palmer Cup
LSU junior Latanna Stone was named Tuesday to the U.S. Palmer Cup team for the third straight year. She will represent the American side July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.
This is the second international team announcement in the past week for Stone. Friday, she was named to the U.S. Curtis Cup team that plays a team from Great Britain and Ireland in June.
After tying for second with fellow LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this month, Stone made the clinching putt Sunday for the Tigers in their SEC championship match against Florida. Stone also rallied from one hole down with three to play for a big win in Saturday’s semifinals against Alabama.