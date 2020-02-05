There was some hubbub that followed the news that South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had attended the signing ceremony of five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch, a player LSU was pursuing tightly.
Burch apparently stuck to his commitment to South Carolina, announcing he was going to "be with my friends" while standing next to a gymnasium table that was a few feet away from where Muschamp was sitting.
Normally, NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from in-person contact with recruits before letters of intents are signed, but it just so happened Muschamp's son, Jackson, also was a part of the ceremony, announcing that he would be accepting a preferred walk-on position at Georgia.
Per NCAA rules, coaches are allowed to attend events that include immediate family members.
"If I was in that situation, I'm sure it would have to be cleared through my compliance," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday. "So I'm sure whatever situation happened out there was cleared."
Speculation is ongoing whether Burch indeed send in his letter of intent to South Carolina. As of Wednesday evening, the program had not announced Burch's signing.
Conflicting reports emerged at the signing ceremony, which did not involve a moment when Burch definitively stated where he was signing.
Reporters interviewed Burch afterward, and The Post and Courier reported that Burch said he had sent in his letter. A report from The Athletic said Burch's mother stepped in and said, "No sir, we're not doing any interviews."
Muschamp later said during his signing day news conference that there was still a scholarship available in the program's recruiting class, adding that "we're going to be fine."
Burch is the nation's No. 8 overall recruit, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, and he is the nation's No. 2-ranked defensive tackle.