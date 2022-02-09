There’s an air of familiarity on almost every level for No. 14 LSU’s home game with No. 17 Georgia on Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Both teams employ an inside-out offensive mindset, forsaking the 3-pointer and relying primarily on man-to-man defense.
The three Georgia natives in LSU’s starting lineup — Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby — played with and against Georgia stars Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison from AAU ball on down. Pointer claims Morrison as her best friend.
Both currently reside in the same neighborhood of the Southeastern Conference standings. LSU (19-4, 7-3) is tied for third while the Bulldogs (17-5, 6-4) are tied for fifth in pursuit of the coveted top-four finish.
Thursday’s game also is a rematch of a hard-fought contest in Athens when LSU pulled out a 68-62 victory in the conference opener. Georgia will be looking to even the score in the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
“We rely on getting to the rim, getting to the paint and post touches,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “They’re pretty much the same way. They are a man-to-man team like we are, although they did go to the 3-2 (zone) when we played them. We’ll be more prepared for that than we were when we first played them.”
One huge difference will be the presence of Staiti, the Bulldogs’ 6-5 center and leading scorer who missed the first meeting because of a medical protocol. She averages 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots while shooting 52.1% from the field, which is good for third in the SEC.
Morrison and Pointer each played a big role in the game. Morrison had 26 points and 10 assists while Pointer overcame some late lapses to hit two key 3-point baskets. The two dueled down the stretch.
Pointer’s 3-pointer erased a 60-59 Georgia lead with 2:17 left. After Morrison tied it at 62-62 with a basket, Pointer hit another 3-pointer with 1:01 left to give LSU the lead for good.
“We get out there to compete and have fun since we were kids,” Pointer said about Morrison. “We do look forward to going against each other. She pushes me and I did my best to push her. We do the best we can and try to make our teams successful and win the game. I’m looking forward to it, yeah.”
Morrison is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 assists per game, right behind Pointer’s 5.4 assists. The two are second and third in the category in the SEC.
Georgia is third in the SEC in scoring defense (57.1 points) and scoring margin (13.6 points). The Bulldogs are fourth in the conference field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense, while LSU is No. 2 in both categories.
Pointer has been on fire of late, notching her second triple-double Monday at Ole Miss. She’s raised her overall average to 19.1 points, which is third in the league.
LSU would like to get another strong showing from Aifuwa, who had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting.
“We’re a better team now than when we won it; it was our first conference game,” Mulkey said. “They’re a better team than when we played them.
“It’s no secret they like to push the ball. We’ve got to get back in transition. But how many in this league don’t push the ball? We match up size wise with them, athleticism on the perimeter we match up pretty darn good.”