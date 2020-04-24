Joe Burrow opted out of wearing a traditional tailored suit for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And there's a good reason for it.

Burrow's long-sleeved white T-shirt custom made by Nike repped an outline of the state of Ohio with the numbers "740" inside.

740 is the area code of Burrow's hometown Athens, Ohio.

The no. 1 draft pick has repeatedly shown his love for Ohio, including the shoutout he gave to Athens during his this tear-jerking Heisman speech.

Burrow's speech resulted in over $250,000 in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry after the LSU quarterback addressed the poverty in his hometown.

After the first round of draft picks Thursday, fans expressed interest in Burrow's 740 shirt. But Nike says it's not for retail.

Joe also gave a nod to Louisiana during the draft with a diamond-encrusted No. 9 chain necklace sitting on his chest — a gift from Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz.