LSU’s (13-7-4) mission to make its first appearance in the third round of the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.
The 2-0 loss ends the Tigers’ season and their sixth appearance at the NCAA Tournament.
USC’s (17-2-2) two goals were all the Trojans needed to punch their ticket to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. They will now face the winner of the FSU and USF match (November 16th, 4:00 p.m. CT) in the third round on Sunday at noon.
LSU could never find a rhythm against USC’s dominant defense, but the afternoon was highlighted by their senior goalkeeper’s legendary achievement.
On the 25th minute, Caroline Brockmeier secured her name in the LSU record books, recording her 107th career save, pushing her ahead of current assistant coach Megan Kinneman who secured 106 career saves in her four years at LSU.
Brockmeier is now the record holder for most saves program history. It took Brockmeier just three seasons to accomplish the feat.
She finished her career as a Tiger securing the preeminent accomplishment in her hometown of Tallahassee.
After USC’s barrage of scoring threats, the Tigers conceded a goal at the 37th minute. Savannah DeMelo’s goal -- assisted in front of the net by Julia Bingham -- put the Trojans in front 1-0 at halftime.
The Trojans dominated the first half with nine shots and four corner kicks, a stark advantage over the Tiger’s line: one shot, one save and one corner kick.
The Tigers' defense was challenged early with two aggressive shots at the crossbar. DeMelo pecked at the bar at the 13th minute before her go-ahead goal.
Halftime became a determining factor as LSU opened the second half doubling their first half shot count within the first minute of play. Their fight lessened and would never recover as USC continued to challenge LSU’s defense.
At the 57th minute, midfielder Jalen Woodward assisted Tara McKeon’s perfectly placed header into the upper-right hand corner of the net, pushing the Trojans lead to 2-0 with 33 minutes remaining.