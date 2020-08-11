The Big Ten Conference is announcing that its fall football season is canceled, the league officially announced Tuesday. The conference is the first Power 5 conference to postpone its football season, and the league will attempt to play in the spring.
Update: The Pac-12 has reportedly canceled its fall football season.
The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have also postponed their football seasons.
The regular season was scheduled to start in just three weeks, but the NCAA and its universities have been forced to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.
Sunday speculation spilled into Monday that the Big Ten was also canceling its fall season and that the Pac-12 would follow. A Big Ten spokesman later said no official vote had yet taken place.
The Southeastern Conference's school presidents to had an impromptu meeting Monday afternoon. The league's presidents decided to continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and fall sports, a source told The Advocate. The league's football plans, for now, continue as scheduled.
Will the Big Ten's decision to postpone influence the SEC?
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning: “It is not simply going to be a guiding moment if another conference makes a decision, but a piece of information along this really interesting journey.”
When the Big Ten became the first major conference to commit to a league-only season in early July, the SEC waited until the end of the month before it also committed to a league-only, 10-game season.
This is a developing story. More details to come.