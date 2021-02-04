One day last fall, LSU had 14 pitchers scheduled to throw bullpens and no available catchers.

Without the catchers, unavailable either because of injury or coronavirus-related reasons — coach Paul Mainieri said two tested positive, forcing another to quarantine for exposure — LSU used players unfamiliar with the position behind the plate.

That day, freshman Will Safford, junior Drew Bianco, freshman Dylan Crews and others donned catcher’s equipment, helping LSU complete its bullpens. Crews caught when he was younger, making him the only one with much semblance of catching experience.

The situation illustrated the importance of cross-training players as LSU embarks on a 56-game season. The Tigers will likely have injuries, and they expect the coronavirus pandemic will force players to miss games at unexpected times, as it has in all sports.

“You have to have guys that can play multiple positions,” Mainieri said. “You have to have depth.”

For that reason, LSU has spent parts of preseason practice cross-training players. Crews, who will start in right field, spent a day at third base. Safford has played infield and outfield. Junior Cade Beloso, who moved to the outfield after two seasons at first base, has taken reps at his old position in case something happens to starter Tre’ Morgan.

And LSU designated Crews as its fifth, emergency catcher — just in case that day in the fall repeats itself.

“We're doing a lot of that. I think it's going to be critical to do that,” Mainieri said of the importance of cross-training players this season. “I can't imagine that we're not going to continue to have [coronavirus] challenges as we go through the season, as will all of the teams. So depth and versatility are going to play huge in how we navigate our way through this season.”