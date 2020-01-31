As Paul Mainieri flew home from a vacation with his wife late in the summer of 2018, he fell asleep on the airplane. The LSU baseball coach’s neck felt stiff when he woke up, a common sensation after sleeping upright.

Mainieri thought his neck hung at an awkward angle that day, but the feeling never went away. For more than a year, until he underwent surgery last December, the pain got worse.

Mainieri lived with increasing discomfort throughout the 2019 season. The pain intensified later in the day, and LSU often played at night. Mainieri placed his hands on either side of his neck to support it during games. He felt miserable in the dugout.

“He could not wait to get his head down on a pillow,” said Mainieri’s wife, Karen.

Mainieri tried steroid treatment shots. He received injections into his spine. He underwent radiofrequency ablation, which burned nerve endings. He saw a chiropractor and a physical therapist. Nothing worked. Karen noticed parts of her husband’s personality changing.

“Every night,” Mainieri said, “I was just in such pain.”

Test results showed bone-on-bone contact between Mainieri’s C5 and C6 vertebrae, which are located near the base of the neck. The disc between them had disappeared.

Mainieri consulted one of his former players at Notre Dame, Dr. Gregory Lopez, who specialized in spine surgeries after his playing career. Lopez worked at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, which provides doctors for three professional sports teams in the city.

Lopez examined Mainieri’s test results and spoke to his colleagues. He gave Mainieri two options: neck fusion or disc replacement. Either way, Mainieri needed surgery. He opted for the disc replacement.

Mainieri and Karen flew to Chicago for surgery the second week of December. They ate an early dinner with Lopez and his wife. More than a decade earlier, during the last four years of Mainieri’s tenure at Notre Dame, Lopez was the starting shortstop. He told Mainieri he felt nervous operating on his former coach.

At 7:30 the next morning, Mainieri underwent surgery. Lopez inserted a prosthetic disc between the vertebrae. The procedure lasted less than two hours. It left a fading scar on the front right side of Mainieri’s neck.

“I knew he'd do a great job because that's how he was as a ball player,” Mainieri said. “The bigger the game, the better he was. He took the same attitude on this one. I think it's pretty cool. We go in this business as coaches to help youngsters develop into productive adults.”

Reaching full health will take about another five months. The new disc straightened Mainieri’s neck, forcing unworked muscles in his upper back to regain strength. Mainieri felt sore on Wednesday. He will again as his neck heals. Recovery takes time.

“He said I grew by five millimeters,” Mainieri said, laughing. “I'm five millimeters taller.”

Lopez cleared Mainieri to begin physical therapy earlier this week. He can’t throw batting practice or hit ground balls to infielders this season, and he can’t exercise or engage in much physical activity.

But Mainieri feels relieved. As LSU practiced on Thursday afternoon, Mainieri felt better than he had in a year-and-a-half. He can smile again without masking the pain.

“He's so excited about the beginning of every season,” Karen said, “and now that he's feeling better, it adds to that joy.”