Redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal will start at left tackle for LSU against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday night, continuing a season-long rotation at the position.

The Tigers entered the season with junior Saahdiq Charles as a returning starter at left tackle, but Charles has only played in half of LSU's games. He started against Texas, Vanderbilt and Florida.

During the open portions of practice this week, Rosenthal went with the first-team offensive line. Charles played with the third-team group. Orgeron said Charles is available against Mississippi State this Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium, but he did not know if Charles will play.

Rosenthal signed with LSU as a defensive lineman, but the Tigers believed he would "be a tremendous left tackle," Orgeron said, and Rosenthal switched to offensive tackle during his redshirt season.

Orgeron said College Football Hall of Fame coach John Robinson, a special consultant at LSU, told Orgeron on Wednesday he believed Rosenthal has potential to become a "really good football player."

In preparation for his third start, Orgeron said Rosenthal worked on adjustments to his pass sets in the coach's offices on Thursday.

"He's made progress," Orgeron said.

Rosenthal, who's listed at 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, has appeared in four games this season. He did not play against Florida.