The reaction to LSU’s hiring of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on Monday drew a mix of reactions from national media.

While some see LSU hiring a winner, others have been quite critical of Kelly.

Some of what may have fed the quick, intense reaction was a report by CBS Sports that Kelly would make "at least" $15 million per season.

By Tuesday morning, LSU announced that Kelly would receive a 10-year, $95 million contract. FootballScoop.com reported that Kelly was making around $7 million a season at Notre Dame.

New LSU coach Brian Kelly to receive 10-year, $95 million contract LSU confirmed the hiring of new football coach Brian Kelly, announcing Tuesday morning he will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus in…

Never one to stay on the fence on any topic, USA Today’s Dan Wolken took Kelly and the entire college football system to task after news leaked of LSU’s new football coach.

Wolken’s main critique of Kelly is that he left his team while they were still in contention to be part of the College Football Playoff.

“There is nobody to blame but Kelly for a classless, gutless exit before the kids he recruited to Notre Dame even know whether they’ll have the privilege of playing for a national championship,” Wolken wrote in his column. “By making this move now, Kelly should be a pariah in his profession, never thought of the same way again. He doesn’t care at all about those players, and whatever respect he had earned for his stewardship of the Notre Dame program over the last dozen years has been flushed down the toilet. He should forever be known as little more than a snake and a mercenary.”

While a lot of things would have to fall their way for the Irish to get into the CFP, Wolken pointed out Kelly was still making the case for his team after a win over Stanford on the weekend.

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports also took a look at the larger picture surrounding the Kelly hire in his column - “Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU is latest example of a sport gone mad.”

Wetzel says that the only reason LSU landed on Kelly is that it couldn’t beat out USC for former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“The money, of course, will be enormous in Baton Rouge as well,” Wetzel says. “But it’s not like Kelly is hurting for cash. The contracts are more about scoreboard keeping than anything else at this point.”

Fox Sports

Count Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports as being in the crowd that thinks the hiring of Kelly will quickly translate to more wins for LSU football.

“Brian Kelly has seen the talent that Ed Orgeron has accumulated over the last 3-4 years,” he said. “Ed can’t coach it like Brian Kelly can. They will compete for a national championship next year.”

🚨 Brian Kelly to LSU 🚨@ColinCowherd gives his instant reaction pic.twitter.com/lCKkShCzk4 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly reportedly targeting Marcus Freeman to be his defensive coordinator at LSU Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday to join him in Baton Rouge, according to Pete Sampson at …

CBS Sports

In a concise tweet, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports pointed out that Kelly’s desire to coach in the SEC should be taken as a good sign by all LSU fans.

“Lincoln said no to the SEC,” Sallee said. “Brian Kelly said 'hell yes.' I'd say LSU got the better end of that deal.”