LSU sophomore guard Tiara Young plans to transfer and has entered the NCAA transfer portal her mother, Meoka, confirmed Tuesday.
“In discussing my future with my family/mentor and the things I ultimately want to accomplish in my life I feel a change is needed for my career,” Young said in a statement issued through her mother. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity LSU gave me.”
Young played in 22 games with two starts during the past season when LSU finished 9-13. She averaged 22 minutes per game, 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds with 33 assists, 42 turnovers and 25 steals. She had a productive streak of seven consecutive games scoring in double figures and averaging 15.4 points per game, including a career-high 20 against Texas A&M. But her production tailed off in the final seven games in which she scored 28 points combined.
As a freshman, Young played in 29 games with nine starts and averaged 16.6 minutes, 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. She scored 19 points and had three rebounds and three steals in her first college game against UNO as LSU went 20-10.
Young was a five-star recruit out of Walker High School, where she averaged 29.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior, playing all five positions. She was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Louisiana Basketball in 2019.
A native of Shreveport, she played her first three prep seasons at Evangel Christian Academy where she amassed 4,372 points, 1,141 rebounds and 304 steals in three seasons.
Meoka Young said her daughter has not decided yet where she might transfer.