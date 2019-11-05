LSU forward Ayana Mitchell etched her name in the LSU history books Tuesday night as she became the 33rd player in LSU women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points.
Mitchell — who needed 12 points to reach 1,000 — scored 15 points on 6-of-11 from the field and added 13 rebounds in the Lady Tigers’ 83-49 win over UNO in the season opener at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It was Mitchell’s 28th career double-double.
“It’s a blessing to be in that category with the people that have done it, who’ve come through LSU, some of the greats that have been here,” Mitchell said. “I give credit to my teammates. They always find me in the right spots at the right time and when they take a shot, I’m always going to be on the boards. It’s not really about my points.”
LSU (1-0) started the game on a 6-0 run and never looked back. The Lady Tigers dominated UNO, particularly on the defensive end. The Privateers (0-1) scored more than 11 points in only the third quarter, when they had 16 points keyed by a 7-2 run.
Rehema Franklin led UNO with 15 points. Asia Woods added 13 points.
The Privateers committed 16 turnovers.
“This team has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “It’s great to be able to start the season off. To be returning Ayana Mitchell to lead the attack tonight from an offensive and board play standpoint, she just set the tone for us.”
The offense showed improvement over last season with three Lady Tigers scoring in double-digits — Mitchell, center Faustine Aifuwa and guard Tiara Young. The Lady Tigers shot 53 percent from the field as all but two players who saw minutes scored.
Young, the top recruit in Louisiana, shined in her debut. The 5-foot-8 guard from Walker High School finished with game-high 19 points. Aifuwa finished with 15 points.
“I saw us generate offense against a team that plays both man and zone,” Fargas said. “We’ve got to continue to work our zone offensive package if we’re going to be facing that. I liked that we had players that could step up and score the basketball multiple ways.”
LSU led 21-10 after the first quarter, 43-21 at halftime and 66-37 after the third quarter.
The only struggles for the Lady Tigers came on free throws and turnovers.
The Lady Tigers shot 61 percent from the free throw line in the 2018-19 season and the struggles carried over to this season. LSU drew a lot of fouls on both sides of the court, but only shot 17-of-35 from the charity stripe for 49 percent.
“As a team, it’s mental for us,” Mitchell said. “We get into the game and we kind of just have to focus on ourselves and block everything else out — calm down and take a deep breath. We’ll keep working on it and eventually it’ll start to fall for us.”
While the defense forced 16 turnovers, the Lady Tigers had 19 of their own. Fargas said that while three of those were three-seconds called on Aifuwa, the Lady Tigers will have to look at those turnovers and see how to change them in the coming games.
Without Aifuwa’s team-leading seven turnovers, Fargas said the number of turnovers aligned with the fast-paced style of basketball that the Lady Tigers play.
“Some of them, I don’t want to say it was good, but we were looking for the extra person,” Mitchell said. “We have to be smarter. Our IQ has to get a little bit better. Us looking for the next man who’s open, but I think sometimes we kind of pass too much a