LSU baseball will have some starting pitcher change-ups before its weekend series against Ole Miss.

Zack Hess will move to the bullpen this weekend and Cole Henry will be out, Coach Paul Mainieri said Wednesday.

LSU pitching moves: Injured Cole Henry out vs. Alabama; plan was to shift Zack Hess back to bullpen Freshman pitcher Cole Henry felt soreness in his elbow, keeping him out against Alabama and forcing LSU to scrape a change to its weekend rotation.

Mainieri previously said he planned to move Hess to the bullpen and would start with Henry against Alabama, but then Henry felt soreness in his elbow.

The team has battled a number of injuries this season.

The weekend rotation will consist of Ma'Khail Hilliard on Friday, Eric Walker on Saturday and Landon Marceaux on Sunday.

The #LSU weekend rotation against Ole Miss:



Friday: Ma’Khail Hilliard

Saturday: Eric Walker

Sunday: Landon Marceaux — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) May 1, 2019

LSU won three of its four games last week. The successful week showed in the latest polls, which came out Monday.

The team moved up in four major polls.

The Tigers (29-16, 13-8 Southeastern Conference) are tied for second in the SEC with three weeks left in the regular season.

The new rankings set up a top-20 matchup against Ole Miss this weekend, according to Collegiate Baseball.