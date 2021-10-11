BR.auburnlsu.100321 1112 bf.jpg

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs for a first down after making the catch as Auburn safety Zion Puckett (10) gives chase during the first half at Tiger Stadium on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021.

LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season with an injury, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday.

Boutte went down with a leg injury after making an acrobatic catch along the sideline in the fourth quarter of LSU's 42-21 loss to Kentucky.

One of the budding stars in college football, Boutte had recorded 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the FBS. He left the field on a cart with a towel draped over his head.

Orgeron initially said Boutte wouldn't play against No. 20 Florida this weekend. But On3Sports first reported Boutte had a season-ending lower leg injury, and Orgeron later confirmed the news.

