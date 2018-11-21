Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: Nick Saban snarled at the suggestion he rest Tagovailoa and his ailing knee against The Citadel. Tua played and was typically surgical, completing 18 of 22 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The big stage of the Iron Bowl beckons.
Next game: Saturday vs. Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: Tua has a menacing defense to help him win. Murray makes Oklahoma win in spite of his defense. The Sooners were pushed around by lowly Kansas, but Murray saved the day again with five total TDs in a 55-40 win.
Next game: Friday at West Virginia (7 p.m., ESPN)
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State sophomore QB
His case: Like Murray, Haskins has to will his team to victory with no defense to help. Haskins did it again Saturday at Maryland, throwing for 405 yards and three TDs and rushing for three more scores in a 52-51 overtime escape.
Next game: Saturday vs. Michigan, 11 a.m. (Fox)
On the radar: Clemson RB Travis Etienne, So.; West Virginia QB Will Grier, Sr.; Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Jr.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.; Washington State QB Gardner Minshew, Sr.