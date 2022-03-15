In December, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process set a precedent when it levied sanctions against North Carolina State. Despite determining the men’s basketball program committed five Level I violations, the IARP didn’t include a postseason ban.
"We specifically discussed whether or not we were going to impose a postseason ban,” said chief panel member Dana Welch, according to ESPN, “and we basically determined that we didn’t want to hurt or punish the student-athletes that are currently competing.”
The statement now hovers around LSU. After receiving a notice of allegations last week from the Complex Case Unit, the school has moved one step closer to the final ruling in its infractions case, leaving everyone to wonder how the IARP will assess the alleged violations.
The IARP, which was created in 2019 to handle complex NCAA cases after a federal investigation into college basketball, hasn’t ruled on its other investigations into potential violations at LSU, Arizona, Kansas, Memphis or Louisville.
So the ruling in N.C. State’s case provides some of the only clues. However, experts this week suspected LSU may receive harsher penalties than N.C. State because of the allegations against men’s basketball coach Will Wade, the involvement of two major programs and the accusation of lack of institutional control.
“It's serious because of the two sports,” said Jo Potuto, a law professor at Nebraska who served three terms on the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions. “It's serious because of the type of violations. It's serious because of the number of violations. It's also serious because some of the contact ran directly to the head coach.”
In the N.C. State case, the Complex Case Unit investigated violations under former coach Mark Gottfried and his staff from 2014-17. The principal allegation focused on a $40,000 payment to the family of former guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Instead of severely punishing N.C. State’s program, the IARP primarily punished Gottfried and former assistant Orlando Early. N.C. State was sanctioned with a $5,000 fine, scholarship reductions, recruiting limitations, one year of probation and 15 vacated wins.
The decision was similar to the one involving Auburn, which didn’t receive a postseason ban. However, Oklahoma State — another school connected to the federal investigation — was banned from the postseason this year. Both cases went through the NCAA’s traditional infractions process.
Gottfried, who was fired in February 2017 before the violations came to light, received a one-year show-cause penalty. The IARP handed Early a six-year show-cause order after he allegedly facilitated the payment with a former Adidas representative.
Meanwhile, LSU received 11 potential violations in the notice of allegations, including eight Level I violations — seven connected to the men’s basketball program and one tied to football. After firing Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong for cause last weekend, LSU said the decision “is not an acknowledgement of agreement with any of the allegations.”
How the IARP sanctions affect LSU won’t be known until its final hearing, which could come near the end of the year. Ten months passed between N.C. State’s receipt of an amended notice of allegations and the release of the final decision.
The severity of the punishment, according to ESPN, will come down to “aggravating, standard and mitigating factors.”
The notice of allegations noted LSU football’s cooperation in its mitigating factors while listing seven aggravating factors against Wade, including that he “failed to cooperate in the investigation, attempted to conceal violations, and obstructed the investigation.”
Early also failed to cooperate with the N.C. State investigation, which led to a harsher penalty at the time. Gottfried and N.C. State were charged with Level I violations, but the IARP decided those infractions were diminished by the school’s self-imposed actions.
LSU has tried to avoid further sanctions against the football program, which had three potential violations outlined in the notice, by self-imposing penalties. The Tigers reduced scholarships over a two-year period, banned former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the facility for two years after he handed out cash on the field at the 2019 national championship game and imposed a bowl ban in 2020.
However, Potuto said, LSU will have to explain why it kept Wade on staff after allegations first surfaced in 2019. In this case, despite the precedent set in the N.C. State case, she believes a postseason ban is possible because of the allegations LSU faces.
“They can say one of two things: One, we thought that the balance of allowing athletes who were not involved to play was a responsible place to draw the line, but as we see more cases come forward, we're reconsidering whether we need that penalty in order to get everybody's attention,” Potuto said. “They also can say in this case, this one is more serious than the one we saw before.”