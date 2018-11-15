The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Rice on Saturday night.
BROOKS KUBENA
LSU 52, Rice 7
LSU has lost to Rice once in the last 51 years — a 17-7 setback in 1980, during the first season of former coach Jerry Stovall. That Rice team went 5-6 and LSU went 7-4. These are not those Tigers, and neither are these those Owls. Prepare to see LSU experiment in plenty of its personnel groups, and keep your program roster handy.
SCOTT RABALAIS
LSU 51, Rice 3
As the wise guys in Vegas say, I feel you can move on this game as if it has already been played.
SHELDON MICKLES
LSU 49, Rice 6
In Rice's only win, the Owls trailed Prairie View 21-19 at halftime and 28-19 after three quarters. In their current 10-game losing streak, they've led for a total of only 68 minutes, 42 seconds. The defense has given up 52 total TDs and at least 40 points on six occasions, which could be the cure-all for LSU's often-anemic offense.