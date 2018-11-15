lsuarkansasfootball.111118_HS_2394
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) and his offensive teammates will try to shake off recent doldrums when the Tigers go against Rice on Saturday night. The Owls, who rank 117th out of 129 FBS teams in scoring defense (37.5) and 101st in total defense (441.6), have given up 40 points or more in six games this season.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Rice on Saturday night.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 52, Rice 7

LSU has lost to Rice once in the last 51 years — a 17-7 setback in 1980, during the first season of former coach Jerry Stovall. That Rice team went 5-6 and LSU went 7-4. These are not those Tigers, and neither are these those Owls. Prepare to see LSU experiment in plenty of its personnel groups, and keep your program roster handy.

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 51, Rice 3

As the wise guys in Vegas say, I feel you can move on this game as if it has already been played.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 49, Rice 6

In Rice's only win, the Owls trailed Prairie View 21-19 at halftime and 28-19 after three quarters. In their current 10-game losing streak, they've led for a total of only 68 minutes, 42 seconds. The defense has given up 52 total TDs and at least 40 points on six occasions, which could be the cure-all for LSU's often-anemic offense.

